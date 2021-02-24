Odisha Governor releases Handbooks on Human Trafficking for all duty bearers in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Wednesday launched a set of five user-friendly handbooks on human trafficking for duty-bearers in Odisha at a special event organised at the Raj Bhawan.

The event was graced by KIIT and KISS Founder and Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta, David Moyer, Public Affairs Officer at U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad, Founder of Prajwala NGO Sunitha Krishnan, Sashikanta Mishra, OSJS, Principal Secretary, Prosecutions director Taraprasad Ratha, Member-Secretary, State Court Management System Rajesh Dash and Associate Director, Government Relations, International Justice Mission Melita Fernandes.

The handbooks represent the unique effort of pioneering anti-trafficking NGO Prajwala, the U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad, Kalinga Fellows and the International Justice Mission. It houses laws, rules and regulations and verdicts of Court related to human trafficking.

On this occasion, Dr Samanta conveyed his gratitude to the Governor for release of the book and thanked Prajwala Founder Sunita Krishnan.

I am certain that this ready reckoner will empower the duty-bearers to effectively tackle cases of human trafficking keeping the victim at the center of focus, Dr Samanta said.

Prajwala, US consulate General Hyderabad and KISS have been working to stop human trafficking. KIIT and KISS have also been working on gender equality as well as to stop woman and child trafficking through Kalinga Fellowship.