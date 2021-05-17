Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal congratulated ‘Art of Giving’ founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta on Monday for propagating the noble work.

The Governor wished the Kandhamal MP and founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Samanta all the best to carry on such noble work with greater success.

Taking to twitter Prof Ganeshi Lal wrote, “On this International day of Art of Giving Hon’ble Governor congratulates Dr. Achyuta Samanta for propagating Art of Giving and wishes him all the best to carry on such noble work with greater success and to continue to inspire all to emulate such humanitarian acts.