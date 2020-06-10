Bhubaneswar: In the view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Odisha Governor and Chancellor of State Universities Prof. Ganeshi Lal has extended the tenure of vice-chancellors of six universities for three months.

These vice chancellors include Atanu Kumar Pati (Gangadhar Meher University, Sambalpur), Madhumita Das (Fakir Mohan University, Balasore), Pradeep Kumar Chand (North Odisha University, Baripada), Soumendra Mohan Patnaik (Utkal University, Bhubaneswar), Amarendra Narayan Mishra (Khallikote University, Berhampur) and Padmaja Mishra (Rama Devi Women’s University, Bhubaneswar).

“In view of the rare and extraordinary situation prevailing in the state as well as in the whole country due to the menace of COVID-19 pandemic and keeping in view the fact that the tenure of the Vice-Chancellors of the certain State Universities are going to be completed and whereas in this connection the Government in Higher Education Department has recommended to the Chancellor for extension of the tenure of such Vice-Chancellors,” said a notification issued by the office of the Chancellor.