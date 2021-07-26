Odisha Governor dedicates 2nd edition of ‘The Car Festival of Lord Jagannath’ to nation

Bhubaneswar: Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Monday dedicated to the nation the 2nd edition of the popular book ‘The Car Festival of Lord Jagannath’ edited a decade ago by noted scholar Sri Sarat Chandra Mahapatra at Raj Bhawan here in Odisha.

The Second edition of the popular book ‘The Car Festival of Lord Jagannath’ edited a decade ago by late Shri Sarat Chandra Mahapatra, a noted scholar of Lord Jagannath and contributed by Dr. Satya Narayan Rajguru, Shri Karuna Sagar Behera, Dr H.Kulke, Shri Patitapabana Mahapatra, Dr Praphula Mishra and many others.

The first edition of the book was published over two decades ago and released at New Delhi by the then President of India Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma.

This book has been published by Sri Jagannath Research Centre established at Puri by late Shri Mahapatra after he retired from Government of Odisha as an Additional Secretary.

Mahapatra held several important positions in the state government including Administrator of Sri Jagannath Temple, Puri and Officer on Special Duty, Sri Jagannath Temple Administration improvement subcommittee. This book, edited by him, is considered as an authentic book on ‘The Chariot Festival’.