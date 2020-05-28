Odisha Governor

Odisha Governor contributes Rs 11 lakh to CMRF for Cyclone Amphan relief

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Thursday contributed Rs 11 lakh to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund from his Discretionary Grants for Cyclone Amphan relief.

The Governor also urged all to contribute generously for relief and restoration work in cyclone affected areas.

 

The extremely severe cyclonic storm wreaked havoc in Odisha damaging power and telecom infrastructure in several coastal districts.  Around 44.8 lakh people have been affected in the state  due to cyclone Amphan.

In West Bengal,  the cyclone took 72  lives, battered several places, washed away bridges and swamped low-lying areas.

