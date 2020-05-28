Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Thursday contributed Rs 11 lakh to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund from his Discretionary Grants for Cyclone Amphan relief.

The Governor also urged all to contribute generously for relief and restoration work in cyclone affected areas.

Hon'ble Governor contributed Rs.11 lakh to Chief Minister's Relief Fund from his Discretionary Grants for #CycloneAmphan relief & urged all to contribute generously for relief and restoration work in cyclone affected areas. — Governor Odisha (@GovernorOdisha) May 28, 2020

The extremely severe cyclonic storm wreaked havoc in Odisha damaging power and telecom infrastructure in several coastal districts. Around 44.8 lakh people have been affected in the state due to cyclone Amphan.

In West Bengal, the cyclone took 72 lives, battered several places, washed away bridges and swamped low-lying areas.