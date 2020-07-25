Odisha Governor Extends Tenure Of 6 Vice Chancellors
Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal (File Pic)

Odisha Governor appeals to cured Covid patients to donate plasma

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Saturday appealed to the cured COVID-19 patients to donate their plasma to treat those infected with the virus in the State.

The Governoer also said, donating of plasma will be a great humanitarian as well as spiritual service in the time of pandemic.

Earlier on July 15, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik  appealed to people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma for treatment of other critical patients in the state.

The Chief Minister has made this appeal while inaugurating a Plasma Bank before starting the convalescent plasma therapy treatment of acute COVID-19 patients in the state.

