Odisha Government warns people against 5G SIM fraud

Bhubaneswar: The Electronics and Information Technology Department, Government of Odisha has warned people against 5G SIM fraud on Friday.

The department in a tweet on its official Twitter handle has said that, since people across India with 5G phones are excited to experience the faster network, they vacn easily fall prey to fraudsters.

The department further clarified that the fraudsters are taking advantage of this opportunity to trick innocent people.

The tweet by the department also asked people to be careful and cautious, by following proper precautionary measures, fraudsters can be kept at bay.

The IT department explained how it is done:

Fraudsters target victims via call or suspicious link on social media, SMS, WhatsApp, etc. Once the call is received or link is clicked, fraudsters send SMS offering an upgrade of the existing 4G plan to 5G plan. While interacting, they cunningly obtain OTP and other details.

The IT department also explained how to protect oneself:

Block the suspicious number from which request is coming. Refrain from clicking on suspicious links even from known people. Always remember, Telecom companies never ask for OTPs to provide 5G service Strangers contact under the guise of offering advanced booking or special offers, they should be treated as spam calls.