Odisha Government To Rope In 1620 AYUSH Personnel To Combat Coronavirus

By KalingaTV Bureau
59

Bhubaneswar: The government of Odisha has decided to utilise the service of 1620 AYUSH personnel to combat COVID-19 in the State.

AYUSH personnel include Ayurvedic/Homeopathic doctors, PG / Undergraduate students (final year and third year)/SN/LT/ANM.

In a communique, Health Secretary Nikunja Dhal intimated all the District Aurveda Medical Officers (DAMO) and Destrict Homeopathic Medical Officers (DHMO) in this connection.

The DAMOs and DHMOs will work as wing officer, while rest of AUSH work force will be assigned duties in health care institutions, quarantine center s or any appropriate place.

The AYUSH personnel will be given necessary training to combat COVID-19 spread and its management, Dhal said.

