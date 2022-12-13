Odisha Government to introduce start up policy for students

Plus III and Post Graduate (PG) students in Odisha shall be able to showcase their start-up related talents very soon.

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has planned to introduce a start-up policy for students to showcase their talents very soon said reliable reports.

The Plus III and Post Graduate (PG) students will be included in the policy added the government sources.

The Odisha Government further informed that the projects by the students will be showcased to the companies by the State Higher Education Department.

Further details in this matter is awaited.

