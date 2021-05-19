Covid 19: Odisha Govt To Provide Rs 10,000 To Each ASHA Workers In The State
Bhubaneswar: The Health And Family Welfare Department of Odisha has directed the district and municipal authorities to allocate one-time financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to ASHA workers.
The financial assistance will be effective in COVID management and facilitating non-covid essential healthcare services in rural areas and urban slums.
Earlier on May 17, 2021 the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik had announced to provide one-time assistance of Rs 10,000 for each ASHA worker under Swasthya Sahaya.
The ASHA workers may utilise the assistance amount for any/ all of the following heads:
- Purchase of bi-cycle (if not purchased earlier or damaged)
- Umbrella, torch, chappal, water, face shield, thermal scanner, helmet
- Mask, sanitizer, soaps, gloves, face shield, thermal scanner, helmet
- Mini battery operated mike
- Conveyance (POL/ repairing of cycle) etc.
The assistance amount will be paid to each ASHA worker based on self-certification in the prescribed format duly signed by ASHA, mentioning that she has utilized the assistance amount towards any/all of the above said purposes.