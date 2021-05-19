Covid 19: Odisha Govt To Provide Rs 10,000 To Each ASHA Workers In The State

Bhubaneswar: The Health And Family Welfare Department of Odisha has directed the district and municipal authorities to allocate one-time financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to ASHA workers.

The financial assistance will be effective in COVID management and facilitating non-covid essential healthcare services in rural areas and urban slums.

Earlier on May 17, 2021 the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik had announced to provide one-time assistance of Rs 10,000 for each ASHA worker under Swasthya Sahaya.

The ASHA workers may utilise the assistance amount for any/ all of the following heads:

Purchase of bi-cycle (if not purchased earlier or damaged)

Umbrella, torch, chappal, water, face shield, thermal scanner, helmet

Mask, sanitizer, soaps, gloves, face shield, thermal scanner, helmet

Mini battery operated mike

Conveyance (POL/ repairing of cycle) etc.

The assistance amount will be paid to each ASHA worker based on self-certification in the prescribed format duly signed by ASHA, mentioning that she has utilized the assistance amount towards any/all of the above said purposes.