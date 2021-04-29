Odisha Government Sends More Oxygen To States In Need

Bhubaneswar: Around 135 tankers/containers carrying 2516.882 MT medical oxygen have been escorted so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts of Odisha by Odisha Police. More are leaving today.

As many as 19 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 300.12 MT, 23 from Dhenkanal with 374.91 MT, 38 from Jajpur with 792.55 MT and 55 from Rourkela with 1049.302 MT.

As many as 42 tankers with 889.55 MT of oxygen were sent to Andhra Pradesh, 38 tankers with 655.929 MT of oxygen were sent to Telengana.

Tamil Nadu received three tanker filled with 53.46 MT of medical oxygen. Haryana received 09 tankers filled with 216.092 MT of oxygen.

Six tankers with 112.06 MT of oxygen were sent to Maharashtra, while 106.681 MT of oxygen filled in 7tankers have left for Chhattisgarh. 12 tankers have carried around 212.26 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 18 tankers with 270.85 MT of oxygen were sent to Madhya Pradesh in last seven days.

Based on the directive of Hon’ble Chief Minister, a Special Cell was formed under Shri Y K Jethwa, ADG (L&O) as the Nodal Officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to States facing deficit.

A Dedicated Corridor has been set up with round the clock monitoring. District SsP/DCsP and Range DIG/IG/CP are supervising the movement personally within their jurisdictions.

Odisha Police is committed to ensure that there is no delay in loading and transporting so as to promptly serve thousands of needy patients in UP, MP, Haryana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Tamilnadu and other needy states.

We will do our utmost for prompt service to assist the needy states.