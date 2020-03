Schools To Be Used As Shelters For Migrant Workers During Lock down: Odisha Government

Bhubaneswar: Due to the 21 days lockdown across the whole of Odisha because of coronavirus outbreak, many migrant workers from inside and outside the State have decided to return to their hometowns.

The government has directed the District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to use the school and college buildings as temporary shelters to help them.