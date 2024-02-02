Odisha Government school students create Guinness Book of World Records, here’s how  

Bhubaneswar: Students of Government and government-aided high schools in Odisha have created a Guinness Book of World Records today by uploading the maximum number of ‘Mo Katha Mo Kahani’ manuscripts on Facebook.

According to reports, the students uploaded the maximum number of ‘Mo Katha Mo Kahani’ manuscripts on Facebook between 12 PM and 1 PM and surpassed the previous Guinness Book of World Records created by Namami Gange by uploading data of 5408 books online on 1 November 2021.

As per the official confirmation, the students broke this record by uploading manuscripts four times more than that of Namami Gange. Due to heavy uploading the Facebook page had some technical error and because of this fully accurate data could not be captured. However, the Guinness Book of World Records has officially recognized the record by considering the minimum number.

The Mo School Abhiyaan organised the record breaking event on the occasion of the first World Odia Language Conference and the school students were helped by the alumni of government and government-aided schools, their parents and local people.