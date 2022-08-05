Odisha Government School PET Teacher Under Vigilance Scanner

Ganjam: On the allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets by a PET teacher of Sri Dibyasimha Bidyapitha, Jayantipur under Jarada police station in Ganjam district of Odisha a raid has been conducted by vigilance.

The PET teacher has been identified as Danardan Sahu.

According to reports, simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by four DSPs, 12 Inspectors and other staff.

The search warrants for the search were issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur at the following 13 places in the district of Ganjam.

1) One residential triple storeyed building at Ananta Nagar, 1st Lane Extension, Berhampur.

2) One double storeyed building situated at Ananta Nagar, 3rd Lane Berhampur.

(3) One double storeyed Building at village Jayantipur.

(4) One single storeyed building at village Jayantipur.

(5) One Double storeyed Post Office building in his name situated at Jayantipur. (Given on rent for village Post Office)

(6) Four shop rooms in his name situated at village Jayantipur Bus-stand.

(7) One Indian Oil Filling Station stands in the name of his son (KUNTALA KISAN SEVA KENDRA) situated at village Jayantipur.

(8) One market complex situated on the road side of vill- Balarampur consisting of 07 rooms.

(9) One Godown situated on the road side of village Jayantipur.

(10) Shyama Ghana Gas Agency in the name of his friend at village- Jayantipur.

(11) Residential house of his friend at Talamuha Sahi, Jayantipur.

(12) Residential house of cousin at village Jayantipur.

(13) Residential house of another cousin at village- Jayantipur

Search is underway, further detailed report shall follow soon.