Odisha government school creates record uploads handwritten book, gets place in Guinness Book

Bhubaneswar: Students of an Odisha government school have created a record and earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. On the occasion of the first World Odia Language Conference, which begins today, the children of government and aided schools composed the book ‘Mo Katha Mo Kahani’.

The handwritten book which they had created was uploaded on a popular social media platform yesterday and it created the Guinness Book of World Records. Maximum uploads took place between 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM. Which is 4 times more than the previous record. This record has been announced by the Guinness Book.

This record has been achieved with the support of students, parents and local people of the government and government aided schools. On November 1, 2021, Namami Gange created this record by uploading data of 5408 books online.