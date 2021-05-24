Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has prohibited the use of generator sets for private purposes in the aftermath of cyclone or other disaster.

The Special Relief Commissioner in an order on Monday, stated that the use of generator sets sometimes causes back flow to the supply lines which might endanger the lives of electrical workers doing repair/ restoration works of electrical system.

In order to avoid any mishap during the restoration works of electrical system following a cyclone or any other disaster, the use of generator sets for private purposes is prohibited from 6 AM to 6 PM, said the order.

The SRC took the step while exercising the powers, conferred under Section 24 (1) of the Disaster Management Act 2005.

Any person violating the order will be liable to be proceeded against in accordance with the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other relevant laws, mentioned the order.