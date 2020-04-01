Bhubaneswar: With the number of coronavirus positive patients rising by each passing day in the country, the Odisha government has asked the centre to provide Covid-19 testing kits on urgent basis.

The demand for more kits has been made to the Central Cabinet Secretary by the Odisha Government via video conferencing.

The chief Secretary, Development Commissioner, DG Police, Police Commissioner and Departmental Secretaries were present in the said meeting.

The Government of Odisha has placed numerous demands to fight the pandemic.

The well-being of the migrant labourers and workers has also been discussed in detail.

The preparedness of the state Health Department has also been discussed at length informed secretary, Vishal Dev