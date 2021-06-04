Odisha Government Receives Two Bids For Procurement Of Covid-19 Vaccines Under Global Tender

Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha has received two bids in response to the Global tender floated by Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) on Friday.

The two bids received today in response to the global tender are under evaluation.

The OSMCL had floated the tender for procuring vaccines from leading manufacturers across the world on May 15.

Due to the arrival of cyclone Yaas, the Odisha government on May 28 had extended the deadline for submission of bids.