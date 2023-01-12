Odisha: Government officer in Kalahandi under vigilance scanner

Kalahandi: Today Shyam Sundar Bal, Sr. Assistant cum i/c Accountant, O/o PD Watershed, Kalahandi has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance.

He was caught while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. 60,000/- from a Complainant (Soil Conservation Extention Worker) for processing the pending bills for release of payment as well as payment made earlier towards the old bills.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from accused Bal, Sr. Asst. and seized. Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at 4 locations of Bal from Disproportionate Assets angle.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance Case has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Bal.

Detailed report awaited.