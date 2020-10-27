Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday effected a minor reshuffle in the IAS cadre. As per the notification issued by the General Administration department, 1988 batch IAS officer Parag Gupta has been appointed as Chairman of the Odisha Forest Development Corporation Ltd (OFDC).

The post of Chairman, OFDC is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Chief Secretary provided in the IAS Cadre of the State.

1993-batch IAS officer Surendra Kumar Principal Secretary to Government, Steel & Mines Department with additional charge of Chairman, Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) is allowed to remain in additional charge of Chairman, Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd., Bhubaneswar in addition to his own duties.

1994 batch IAS officer G. Mathivathanan, Principal Secretary of H & UD Department with additional charge of Principal Secretary of the Parliamentary Affairs Department was allowed to remain in additional charge of Chairman, Cuttack Development Authority in addition to his own duties.

2010 batch IAS officer Mansi Nimbhal, M.D., TDCCOL, has been posted as as the Member Secretary of OSAM Board.

The additional appointment of IAS officer M. Muthukumar as Member Secretary, OSAM Board shall stand terminated from the date Mansi Nimbhal takes over.

The post of Member Secretary, OSAM Board is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Joint Secretary provided in the IAS Cadre of the State.

2014 batch IAS officer Yeddula Vijay, Deputy Secretary, Planning & Convergence Department was allowed to remain in additional charge of Chief Executive, OREDA, in addition to his own duties.