IAS reshuffle in Odisha

Odisha government makes minor reshuffle in IAS cadre amid Coronavirus outbreak

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Wednesday effected a minor reshuffle in the IAS cadre amid Coronavirus outbreak.

As per the notification issued by the General Administration department, Health Secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal, a 1993 batch IAS officer, has been appointed as Principal Secretary to Govt. Energy Department.

Santosh Kumar Sarangi ,a 1994 batch IAS officer, has peen appointed as Principal Secreatary to Govt, Science and Technology Department. He was OSD to Government, GA & PG Deparment.

Bishnu Pada Sethi, a 1995 batch IAS officer, has been posted as Principal Secreatary to Govt. Revenue and Disaster management. He was the Principal Secretary to Government, Energy Department with additional charge of CMD, OHPC.

 

 

