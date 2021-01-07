Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has issued helpline numbers for reporting Bird Flu related information or any unusual mortality of birds occurring in flocks.

The helpline numbers were issued by Fisheries and ARD department are as follows 0671-2414310 (Joint-Director), 7978105538 (Dr. Sagarika Behera) and 9437313183 (Dr. Madan Mohan Mahapatra).

The directive was issued after locals in Gobindapur village of Begunia block in Khordha found 15,000 chickens dead under suspicious circumstances in last 3 days.