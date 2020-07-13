Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare Department (H&FW Dept.) Government of Odisha has issued guidelines for non-Covid hospitals in the state for treatment of patients.

The tweet by the H & FW Dept. read as follows, “The It is our duty to provide immediate and proper treatment to all patients during COVID19 pandemic. We urge all non-COVID hospitals to follow the general instructions mentioned below to save each life.”

The 11-point guidelines is as follows: