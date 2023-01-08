Odisha government issues cold wave warning for 5 districts

Bhubaneswar: As per the press release issued by IMD on Sunday, cold wave condition is very likely prevail over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Angul till January 9, 2023.

The IMD has issued yellow warning in respect of the above districts. The Government further warned that, there is an increased likelihood of cold-related illnesses among people, which may get aggravated due to prolonged exposure to cold.

The livestock may also be affected due to prolong exposure to cold. People, in the districts under yellow warning and also in other areas with intense cold is felt have been advised to stay indoor during night and early morning and avoid exposure to cold.

The weather bulletin further warned that, movement during night especially in two wheelers or in open cars must be avoided. Necessary safety measures should be taken while using electrical and gas heating devices or using fire for the heating purposes.

The notice further read, all collectors are required to ensure that school buildings, community

buildngs and other available buildings are opened for use as shelter during night by homeless and needy people.

The circular further read a report indicating the number of such buildings used as night shelters and number people sheltered therein shall be sent to the office of SRC on daily basis till the cold wave situation is over.

Furthermore, necessary public awareness campaign may also be made on do’s and dont’s to

protect the people and livestock from cold wave, the above stated arrangements are to be made both in rural and urban areas.