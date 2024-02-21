The news is by your side.

Odisha government invokes ESMA to ban strike by fire personnel

By Sudeshna Panda
Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha has invoked the ESMA to ban the strike by the fire personnel in Odisha, said reliable reports on Wednesday.

The letter by the State Government reads as follows, “Whereas the State Government are satisfied that in the interest of Public, it is necessary to prohibit strikes of the Firemen and their supervisory ranks as the Fire Services is vitally necessary for the life of the community.”

Further the notice read, “Any such disruption can cause untold hardships to people and can lead to loss to life and property.”

The letter further read that, “Now, therefore, in exercise of the power conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Odisha Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1988 (Odisha Act 9 of 1992) read with section 2(b) of the said Act, the State Government do hereby prohibit strikes, as defined vide section 2 (V) of the ESMA Amendment Act,2020 in the aforementioned services.

The state Government further said that, “the order shall remain in force for a period of six months with effect from the date of issue.”

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

