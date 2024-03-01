Odisha government invites applications for free UPSC Civil Services residential coaching

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has invited applications for free UPSC Civil Services residential coaching, find the detailed list here.

Odisha Government in the Higher Education Department is providing free UPSC Civil Services- residential Coaching to 200 aspirants who are domiciles of Odisha. It will be a residential coaching that is food and accommodation will be provided by the Government to the selected candidates.

Entrance test

There will be a pre-qualifying entrance examination for shortlisting 200 candidates and the date of examination is 5th May, 2024.

Duration of Coaching

Coaching will be provided for 11 months for Prelims and Mains examination (General Studies and Optional paper) as per the syllabus of UPSC.

Website for application

The detailed guideline in this regard is available in Higher Education Department website – www.samsodisha.gov.in

Eligibility criteria for the applicants

Interested candidates, having the eligibility as mentioned in the guideline, may apply in SAMS portal of Higher Education Department to appear in the entrance examination.

Application fee for the exams

Application Fee of Rs. 100/- is to be deposited through online mode at the time of submission of application.