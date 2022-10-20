Odisha Government hikes variable DA for all employees

By Sudeshna Panda 0
da hike odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has hiked the Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) for all the employees working for the State government.

The Variable Dearness Allowance shall be payable to the unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly skilled categories of employees in the State from October 1, 2022.

The Labour Commissioner of Odisha informed about the hike, and said that the Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) @ Rs 7 per day (after rounding off) shall be payable to the unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly skilled categories of employees in all 89 scheduled employments w.e.f. October 1, 2022 in addition to the minimum rate of wages.

In other words, the Labour Commissioner issued an official notification stating that the VDA shall be paid at Rs 7 per day to all categories of employees in all 89 scheduled employments from October 1, 2022.

It is noteworthy that with this hike in the VDA, the minimum wage for unskilled workers will be Rs 333 per day while it will be Rs 373 for semi-skilled workers, Rs 423 for skilled workers and Rs 483 for highly skilled workers.

The last hike had been given to the employees on May 1, 2022.

You might also like
State

Odisha vigilance raid on Junior Engineer in Deogarh

State

Elephant attack in Odisha: Woman dead, 1 injured

State

Deadline extended for application submission of OTET 2022, know new dates

State

Low pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal, cyclone likely to hit Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.