Odisha government hikes dearness allowance by 4 percent

Bhubaneswar: The Naveen Patnaik government on Tuesday hiked the dearness allowance (DA) for all the State government employees by 4 per cent.

The hike in dearness allowance will be applicable retrospectively that is from January 1, 2023 (01.01. 2023). The DA has been hiked from 38 percent to 42 percent.

The hike shall be applicable for 7.5 lakh government employees and pensioners.

