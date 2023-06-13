Odisha government hikes dearness allowance by 4 percent

The Naveen Patnaik government on Tuesday hiked the dearness allowance (DA) for all the State government employees by 4 per cent.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
dearness allowance odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Naveen Patnaik government on Tuesday hiked the dearness allowance (DA) for all the State government employees by 4 per cent.

The hike in dearness allowance will be applicable retrospectively that is from January 1, 2023 (01.01. 2023). The DA has been hiked from 38 percent to 42 percent.

It is noteworthy that ahead of Raja Sankranti 2023, Odisha government on Tuesday announced a major hike in dearness allowance (DA) for the state government employees.

Must Read

Cuttack: Odisha vigilance arrests Asst. Engineer in DA case

CM Naveen Patnaik attends last review meeting for Rath yatra…

The hike shall be applicable for 7.5 lakh government employees and pensioners.

According to the latest notification, the dearness allowance has been hiked by 4 (four) percent.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday approved the proposal for hike in the dearness allowance for the state government employees.

You might also like
State

Odisha train tragedy: Injured undergoing treatment at SCB succumbs

State

Bus collides head-on with truck in Rourkela; 10 injured

State

High drama witnessed at pub for girlfriend in Bhubaneswar; 5 arrested

State

Land dispute turns ugly as miscreants open fires on Youth’s house in Sundargarh

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans