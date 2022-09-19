Odisha Government hikes DA of employees by 3%

Bhubaneswar: The Naveen Patnaik government on Monday hiked three per cent dearness allowance (DA) for all the State government employees.

The hike in dearness allowance will be applicable retrospectively that is from January 1, 2022. (1.1. 2022).

With this, the dearness allowance of the employees has been increased to 34 percent from existing 31 percent.