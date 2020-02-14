Odisha Government hikes DA by 5% for employees

Bhubaneswar: With the beginning of the budget session of Odisha Assembly today, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a hike of 5 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners with retrospective effect from January 1, 2020.

The announcement was made a day after the State Government announced to clear the 10 per cent arrears pending on account of retrospective implementation of 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations with effect from January 1, 2016-August 31, 2017 yesterday.

The decision of Odisha Government will benefit around 3.5 lakh state government employees.

Notably, the Central Government had already given a hike in DA by 5% to its employees with effect from July, 2019.