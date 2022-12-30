Odisha government hikes dearness allowance by 4 percent

The Naveen Patnaik government on Friday hiked the dearness allowance (DA) for all the State government employees by 4 per cent. 

Bhubaneswar: The Naveen Patnaik government on Friday hiked the dearness allowance (DA) for all the State government employees by 4 per cent.

The hike in dearness allowance will be applicable retrospectively that is from July 1, 2022. (1.7. 2022).

It is noteworthy that ahead of New Year 2023, Odisha government on Friday announced a major hike in dearness allowance (DA) for the state government employees.

According to the latest notification, the dearness allowance has been hiked by 4 (four) percent.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday approved the proposal for hike in the dearness allowance for the state government employees.

