Odisha government forms committee to prepare list of valuables in Ratna bhandar

Bhubaneswar/Puri: Odisha government forms 12-member Committee for supervising the preparation of list of valuables in Ratna bhandar. Odisha government has approved a high-level committee for supervising the process of inventory of valuables stored in Ratna Bhandar of Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri.

The committee shall consist of a total of 12 member under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Court judge, Justice Arijit Pasayat, said an official press release in this regard on Thursday.

The Chief Minister has formed a committee to supervise the preparation of the list of gems and jewels of ratna bhandar of Jagannath Temple under the Chairmanship of Former Supreme Court Judge Justice Arijit Pashayat and Renowned cardiologist Dr. Ramakant Panda as the Vice President.

The other members of the committee are as follows:

– Renowned cardiologist Dr. Ramakant Panda, Vice President

– Dr. Vidhushan Samal, former CMD of Allahabad Bank

– A. K. Sabata, Chartered Accountant,

– Representative of Puri Gajapati Maharaja and Shri Dibyasingh Deva, Chairman of Shree Jagannath Temple Management Committee

– Representative of Archaeological Survey of India

– Durgaprasad Das Mohapatra, Servant Representative

– Madhav Chandra Mohapatra, Servant Representative

– Jagannath Kar, Servant Representative

– Ganesh Makeap, Bhandar Makeap Servant

– Puri District Collector and Deputy Chief Administrator of Shri Jagannath Temple.

– Shri Jagannath will be the Chief Administrator of the Temple Administration- Member Convenor

