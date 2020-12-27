Odisha Government Extends The Validity Of Learner’s Licence To 31.3.2021

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Government extended the validity of the Learner’s License (LL) till 31 March 2021 for expired license since 18 March 2020 or would expire by 31 December 2020.

The State Transport Authority issued an official order regarding this matter.

During the pandemic, Government of India had issued an advisory regarding extension of validity of fitness, permit (all types), Driving License (DL), Registration Certificate, etc. till 31 December 2020 which had expired since 1 February 2020 or would expire by 31 December 2020.