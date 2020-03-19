Odisha Government Employees To Be Given Leave For Coronavirus Scare

Bhubaneswar: Coronavirus preventive measures effected in Odisha Government offices too. In case an employee has cold, cough or fever he/she shall be given 14 days leave.

In case any employee has a relative who as returned from abroad, then he/she shall stay in a self quarantine for a period of 14 days.

The ‘Lok Seva Bhavan’ has been kept out of bounds of common people until further notice.

The ‘Visitors Pass’ to the State Assembly has been cancelled as a precautionary measure.