Odisha Government Employees To Be Given Leave For Coronavirus Scare

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 414

Bhubaneswar: Coronavirus preventive measures effected in Odisha Government offices too. In case an employee has cold, cough or fever he/she shall be given 14 days leave.

In case any employee has a relative who as returned from abroad, then he/she shall stay in a self quarantine for a period of 14 days.

Related News

Heavy Rains Forecast in 6 Districts of Odisha, Says MeT…

Saloons, Parlours and Spas Closed in Odisha due to…

Driver killed after getting pressed under the tractor he was…

Man commits suicide by hanging in Odisha’s Basudevpur

The ‘Lok Seva Bhavan’ has been kept out of bounds of common people until further notice.

The ‘Visitors Pass’ to the State Assembly has been cancelled as a precautionary measure.

You might also like
State

Heavy Rains Forecast in 6 Districts of Odisha, Says MeT Department

State

Saloons, Parlours and Spas Closed in Odisha due to Coronavirus Scare

State

Driver killed after getting pressed under the tractor he was driving in Odisha

State

Man commits suicide by hanging in Odisha’s Basudevpur

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.