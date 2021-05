Bhubaneswar: A reshuffle has been effected among the jail superintendents across the various jails in Odisha on Thursday.

The Odisha Government has transferred Dhirendra Nath Barik, Superintendent, Special Jail Bhubaneswar to District Jail, Bolangir.

Saroj Kumar Biswal, Superintendent, Puri District Jail has been appointed to Special Jail, Bhubaneswar.

Urmila Minz, Superintendent, Bolangir Dist Jail to Puri D Jail, respectively.