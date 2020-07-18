Odisha Government Bans Biometrics For PDS Distribution

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department of Odisha Government has prohibited the usage of biometrics for PDS distribution in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

We have taken this decision to reduce the chances of surface transmission of the virus while using fingerprint for Aadhar authentication, informs Ranendra Pratap Swain ,Minister of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister via a tweet informs,

“In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, biometric mode of Aadhar aunthentication using fingerprint scanner and IRIS device has been exempted, during distributuion of PDS ration through e-PoS device at Fair Price Shops until further orders.”

You might also like
State

Odisha: IOCL to remain shut for 22 days from July 25

State

Hospitals Not Admitting Patients From COVID Hotspot Districts To Face Action In…

State

Malkangiri Municipality Declared Containment Zone in Odisha

State

NCL Recruitment 2020: 512 vacancies left for these posts; Check details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.