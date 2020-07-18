Bhubaneswar: The Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department of Odisha Government has prohibited the usage of biometrics for PDS distribution in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

We have taken this decision to reduce the chances of surface transmission of the virus while using fingerprint for Aadhar authentication, informs Ranendra Pratap Swain ,Minister of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister via a tweet informs,

“In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, biometric mode of Aadhar aunthentication using fingerprint scanner and IRIS device has been exempted, during distributuion of PDS ration through e-PoS device at Fair Price Shops until further orders.”