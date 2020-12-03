Bhubaneswar: Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy was arrested by Odisha Crime Branch on Thursday. Earlier in the evening on this day he had been picked up by CB from his residence in Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, CID CB of Odisha police today arrested Panigrahi, in Cyber police Station case no 26/2020 u/s 419/420/467/468/469/471/120-B IPC r/w sec 66 C/66 D of IT Act 2000 as there is sufficient prima facie evidence against him in this case.

Evidence has come to light that Panigrahi collected money on behalf of one Akash kumar Pathak, falsely promising jobs in Tata company to people. This case relates to impersonation, cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and other cyber offences by one Akash Kumar Pathak, posing himself as in charge Managing Director of Tata Motors passenger car division.