Odisha: Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigarahi faces strong opposition from public

Gopalpur: There was strong opposition to Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigarahi after he reached Berhampur, there was a slogan of ‘Go Back’.

Local people have staged protests by blocking the MLA car. Pradeep has faced protests during his visit to his constituency.

Locals stopped him near Lanjipalli overbridge. Showing a black flag, standing in front of the car and blocked the way. The local police immediately arrived at the scene due to the commotion and tried to placate the protesting mob.

In the case of fraud in the name of giving jobs in Tata Motors, a charge has been framed in the name of Pradeep in the special court of Bhubaneswar. There has been strong dissatisfaction among the local people.

The local people protested against the elected MLA since he has cheated people of the constituency. They protested by holding placards and raising slogans to return their hard earned money.

Earlier, in the name of giving job in Tata Motors, Pradeep Panigahri had allegedly committed fraud with the people of his constituency. He was threatened to be killed and buried in Gopalpur by one of the victim of fraud. The forum formed by the people who had been victims of fraud, warned that if the money is not returned, there will be further protests.