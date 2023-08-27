Odisha: Gopabandhu Academy of Administration signs MoU to improve public servants’ knowledge and attitude

New Delhi: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), New Delhi and Gopabandhu Academy of Administration (GAA), Government of Odisha in Bhubaneswar.

Raj Kumar Sharma, the Director General of GAA had a series of discussions with Surendra Nath Tripathi, the Director General, IIPA for establishing a collaborative framework between two institutions that culminated into signing of this MoU.

The shared vision and persistent efforts of Sharma and Tripathi would enhance quality of teaching and learning experience of both the institutions. This will help building the capacity of training eco-system at all potential intersections and avenues in the State as well as nation. This collaboration will improve the knowledge, attitude and aptitude of public servants of the State and lead to constructive impact on the pace of good governance.

The MoU was signed on August 25 in New Delhi by Amitabh Ranjan, Registrar, IIPA and Aradhana Das, Additional Director, GAA. The partnership will foster faculty exchange, joint research projects, and sharing of facilities, etc.

To provide wider exposure on Public Administration and Governance, and to build self-confidence of the young and budding administrators, GAA organised one-week long training programme of 127 OAS Probationers of 2020 (DR) batch during 21-25 August 2023 at IIPA. This is for the first time OAS probationers visited Rasthrapati Bhawan, Parliament House, PM Sangrahalaya, War Memorial and National Museum, etc.. Being facilitated by IIPA. Dr. Surabhi Pandey, IIPA and Dr. Mamatarani Naik, GAA coordinated the training programme-cum-exposure visit.