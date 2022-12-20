Odisha: Gobinda Sahu’s wife lodges FIR alleging her husband’s murder, DGP orders Crime Branch probe

Bhubaneswar: Wife of Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in lady teacher Mamita Meher murder case, made a serious allegation over her husband’s mysterious death in the jail today.

Alleging that Gobinda has been murdered in the jail, she filed a case of murder at the Kegaon Police Station of Odisha’s Kalahandi district.

She claimed her husband Gobinda Sahu has been murdered with an aim to destroy the evidence related to the Mamita Memher murder case. Therefore, a fair and impartial investigation should be done into his death case.

Meanwhile, Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Sunil Kumar Bansal ordered a Crime Branch probe into the Gobinda Sahu’s death.

It is to be noted here that Sahu was rushed to a hospital for treatment after he attempted suicide inside Kantabanji jail in Balangir district. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

