Odisha: Gobinda Sahu’s wife lodges FIR alleging her husband’s murder, DGP orders Crime Branch probe

Gobinda Sahu's wife claimed her husband has been murdered with an aim to destroy the evidence related to the Mamita Memher murder case.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0

Bhubaneswar: Wife of Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in lady teacher Mamita Meher murder case, made a serious allegation over her husband’s mysterious death in the jail today.

Alleging that Gobinda has been murdered in the jail, she filed a case of murder at the Kegaon Police Station of Odisha’s Kalahandi district.

Related News

Passing out parade of 60th batch cadet Sub-Inspectors held…

“My Government is fully committed to ensure justice to…

Decease Mamita Meher’s father makes very sensational…

Mamita Meher Murder Case: All seized materials to be sent…

She claimed her husband Gobinda Sahu has been murdered with an aim to destroy the evidence related to the Mamita Memher murder case. Therefore, a fair and impartial investigation should be done into his death case.

Meanwhile, Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Sunil Kumar Bansal ordered a Crime Branch probe into the Gobinda Sahu’s death.

It is to be noted here that Sahu was rushed to a hospital for treatment after he attempted suicide inside Kantabanji jail in Balangir district. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.