Odisha girls harassed in Bengaluru on job promise, video goes viral

By KalingaTV Bureau
Balangir: In a shocking incident, at least eight girls from Balangir of Odisha, who had been sent to Bengaluru for employment post a training under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) has alleged in the hands of their employers.

The girls identified as residents of Sadar and Deogaon blocks of the district have appealed the Odisha Government to help them in a video which they posted on the social media to go viral later.

As per the allegations brought by the girls in the video they had been sent to Karnataka capital on the pretext of getting employed in various shopping malls. But much to their shock they were made to work in packaging shops under the unhealthy condition for 12-14 hours.

The employer didn’t pay them regularly and when they tried to contact the DDU-GKY authority over the issue it fall on deaf ears.

Upon being contacted over the issue the Managing Director of the Balangir DDU-GKY centre has assured that the matter has come to his notice and he would certainly look into it.

