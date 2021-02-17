Rayagada: An eighth-grader girl from Mirabali village in Rayagada district of Odisha has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The girl, Rehana Bateli studying in Jemadeipentha School, has urged PM Modi in her letter to provide internet access to her village.

Since the village lies in the bordering area of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, mobile services have not yet reached here. Due to this the students of the village were not able to attend their online classes for the last eight months. Hence, Rehana decided to take the initiative and wrote the letter to CM Naveen Patnaik and PM Modi about the internet service.

The villagers have threatened to boycott the upcoming panchayat elections if mobile internet connection is not provided to them.