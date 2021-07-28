Odisha girl working as maid loots in Delhi, arrested in Bhubaneswar

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar:  A woman who has been working as maid in Delhi was arrested from Salia Sahi in Bhubaneswar by Delhi police on Wednesday on charges of theft of gold ornaments from a house in Delhi.

The accused has been identified as Sujata Mohapatra, a resident of Salia Sahi in Bhubaneswar.

Report says, Sujata was working as a maid at a house in Delhi and she decamped with gold jewellery and diamonds worth one crore.

On being informed, Delhi police registered a case regarding the matter and a 3-member team came to Bhubaneswar yesterday.

Later with the help of the Commissionerate police, Delhi polive arrested Sujata and took her into transit remand.

