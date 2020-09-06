body of fourth class girl recovered from forest

Odisha: Girl who had gone to graze goats found dead in forest

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mayurbhanj: The body of a fourth class girl, who was reportedly missing since Friday morning after she had gone to graze goats, was found in the nearby forest at Champajhar Dilaganja village under Mahuldiha police station limits of Mayurbhanj district yesterday.

According to sources, the girl was identified as Silpa, the daughter of late Sundara Khuntia. Silpa along with a boy had gone to graze goats on Friday morning but she did not return home even after evening.

Her family member began to search for her after it became night but they could not find Silpa after searching her everywhere in the village and asked the youth who had gone with her in the morning.

However, the boy said that he went in a different direction and Silpa in other direction.

After extensive search by her family and the villagers, Silpa’s body was found on a rock in the forest on Saturday morning.

On being informed about the incident, Mahuldiha Police and Thakurmunda Police reached the spot, seized the body and started a investigation with the help of sniffer dogs.

