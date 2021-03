Odisha Girl Slits Her Wrist With Sharp Object In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A young girl cut her wrist with a sharp object on the road at Master-Canteen square in the Capital city of Odisha.

The reason behind the incident is still unknown.

On being informed, Kharabela nagar police reached the spot and rescued the girl and admitted her to Capital Hospital for treatment.

Later, the police have started a probe into the matter.