Odisha: Girl seeks help on Twitter; Police take quick action in Keonjhar dist

Keonjhar: Police took quick action following a tweet by a girl from Keonjhar district of Odisha seeking help for safety and security of self and family. She took to twitter and sought help tagging the Chief Minister’s office, Police DG, Keonjhar SP and the Odisha Home Department. Later, she also posted the action taken in this regard and thanked on her Tweeter handle for helping out her.

As per reports, the girl tweeted, “Need some urgent help and consider this matter as soon as possible, Regards” and tagged CMO, DGPOdisha, Keonjhar SP and Home Department. She posted an application in Odia in the same tweet addressed to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik seeking safety for herself and her family.

In the letter to the CM the girl said that a youth from her village is pressurising her for marriage and harassing for the last 15 days for which she is frightened. She also wrote that the youth who is an Army jawan has come to the village on holiday and threatening her.

After getting information Police swung into action and visited house of the girl to help out. In a subsequent tweet the girl thanked for helping her and also mentioned that Police took quick action and reached her house at 2 am in the night to offer help she sought.