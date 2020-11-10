Sambalpur: After 10 painful years, a 21-year-old tribal girl has returned to her home in Kharsali village under Redhakhol block in Odisha’s Sambalpur district on Tuesday.

Sabita Kishan was just 11-year-old when she was allegedly trafficked, sold and forced to stay with a man in Tamil Nadu.

Sabita told media persons that on the fateful day, she had gone to Redhakhol market, where she was offered fruit juice by one Binodini Munda of nearby Sadhumunda village. After having the juice, she felt unconscious.

When she regained consciousness after several hours, Sabita found herself in a moving train. She was feared without seeing any known persons in the train.

Shockingly, one Gopal Sahu told the hapless tribal girl that he had bought her from Binodini Munda and he would take her to Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, they landed in Tamil Nadu, where Sahu sold her to another person and since the she was staying with the latter.

However, the man who had bought Sabita has died recently. Later, his family members asked the tribal girl to leave the house.

Sabita however managed to reach her native place with the help of a stranger.

It was an awkward homecoming for Sabita whose family members could not recognise her. Later, she had to introduce herself to her elder brother who had lost all hope of getting back her sister.

Meanwhile, the family members have decided to lodge a police complaint against Binodini Munda in this connection.