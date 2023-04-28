Odisha girl makes it to the India Book of Records by writing word ‘Ram’ 1,00,108 times

Keonjhar: In a rarest achievement, a girl from Odisha’s Keonjhar district has made it to the India Book of Records for writing the word (name of Lord) ‘Ram’ 1,00,108 times.

According to reports, one Sushree Suman Pati of Old Keonjhar Town wrote the name of Lord ‘Ram’ 1,00,108 times and created his darvar (court), depicting Lord Shri Ram, Laxman, Maa Sita and Lord Hanuman. Sushree is the daughter of Prasan Pati and Chandraprabha Pati.

“The record for making the largest typographical painting of Ram Darbar was set by Sushree Suman Pati (born on August 14, 1998) of Kendushar, Odisha. She made a colourful painting of Ram Darbar (measuring 28 inches x 34 inches) writing the word ‘Ram’ 100,108 times as confirmed on April 5, 2023,” read the official certificate.

Sushree reportedly began her endeavour from March 14 and informed the officials of the India Book of Records about it on April 17.

While speaking to the media persons, Sushree said, “I had begun the typography painting from April 14 and applied for the records on April 17. It was under verification by the officials of India Book of Records. However, recently they informed me that it was a new record.”

“I am extremely delighted that I made it to India Book of Records. I never expected that it will enter the India Book of Records as I had not taken it seriously. I had started the typography painting in views of the Ram Navami, but it became a record now,” added Sushree, who has a very special interest for drawing since her childhood.

Sushree Suman Pati is also good at fine arts, sand art and animation.

Meanwhile, people off all walks of life have started to congratulate Sushree Suman Pati for her achievement.