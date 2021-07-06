Odisha: Girl loots iPhone worth Rs 1.39 lakh in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A girl allegedly managed to take away an iPhone worth Rs 1.39 lakh from a gadget store in Saheed Nagar area here in Odisha on Tuesday without paying for it. She has been detained in the Police station.

As per reports, a beautiful girl wearing a hot dress visited the mobile store in Saheed Nagar area at about 11 am today and asked to display some iPhones. She then chose a 12pro max iPhone that cost Rs 1 lakh 39 thousand. She asked to make the bill in the name of her father.

After making of the cash memo as she was asked to pay for the phone she reportedly said that her ATM card is not working and she wants that she would pay at her home.

Accordingly, a sales man from the mobile store went with her to collect the payment. However, on the way the girl reportedly fled from the scene.

We are yet to get reaction of the girl.

As per the latest report, Police managed to trace out the girl after verifying CCTV footage and she is now been detained in Police station for inquiry.

Further information awaited.