Cuttack: A woman jumped off Subarnapur-Jatamundia bridge into the Mahanadi river in Banki area of Cuttack district.

The woman has been identified as a native of Angul.

According to sources, the locals spotted the girl jumping into the river and immediately informed the nearby Subarnapur police station.

The police then informed Damapada Fire personnels. But by then the fishermen had rescued the girl and was sent to Banki Sub-Divisional Hospital.

Reportedly, the health condition of the woman is stated to be stable now.

It is suspected that an alleged love angle might be the reason behind the suicide.